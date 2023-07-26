Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MEOH is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MEOH is $50.18, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for MEOH is 68.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for MEOH on July 26, 2023 was 270.61K shares.

MEOH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) has increased by 5.08 when compared to last closing price of 43.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH’s stock has risen by 5.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.19% and a quarterly drop of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Methanex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.71% for MEOH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $47 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

MEOH Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.32. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw 19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

+24.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Methanex Corporation (MEOH), the company’s capital structure generated 143.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.86. Total debt to assets is 45.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Methanex Corporation (MEOH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.