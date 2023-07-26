MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) has decreased by -19.66 when compared to last closing price of 34.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Right Now?

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MXL is $37.55, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for MXL is 74.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume for MXL on July 26, 2023 was 813.35K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL’s stock has seen a -21.21% decrease for the week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month and a -6.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for MaxLinear Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.21% for MXL’s stock, with a -17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $30 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

MXL Trading at -9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL fell by -22.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.07. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw -19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Bollesen Michael, the Vice President of Sales of MaxLinear Inc., sale 5,757 shares at $38.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bollesen Michael is holding 81,474 shares at $224,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 13.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.