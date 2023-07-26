Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.48 in relation to its previous close of 192.47. However, the company has experienced a 2.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MMC is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MMC is $200.94, which is $6.84 above the current price. The public float for MMC is 494.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on July 26, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has seen a 2.81% increase in the past week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month, and a 7.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $210 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.21. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from MCGIVNEY MARK C, who sale 70,106 shares at the price of $185.53 back on Jun 29. After this action, MCGIVNEY MARK C now owns 33,678 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $13,006,584 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $179.72 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 64,616 shares at $988,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 21.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.