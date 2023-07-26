Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (NYSE: KGS) has jumped by 4.89 compared to previous close of 17.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (NYSE: KGS) Right Now?

Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (NYSE: KGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.48x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) by analysts is $23.63, The public float for KGS is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of KGS was 752.77K shares.

KGS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.80% for KGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KGS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $24 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

KGS Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.10% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGS rose by +9.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Kodiak Gas Services Inc. saw 14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KGS starting from McKee Robert Michael, who purchase 22,500 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 03. After this action, McKee Robert Michael now owns 97,500 shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc., valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Bonno Terry, the Director of Kodiak Gas Services Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Bonno Terry is holding 18,375 shares at $144,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.25 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Gas Services Inc. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.