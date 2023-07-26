Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PIK is 3.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is $3.00, The public float for PIK is 1.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. On July 26, 2023, PIK’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

PIK) stock’s latest price update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK)’s stock price has dropped by -11.41 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK’s stock has fallen by -14.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.03% and a quarterly drop of -5.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Kidpik Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.44% for PIK’s stock, with a -29.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIK Trading at -14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -52.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7519. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -46.21. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.