Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Stock Sees a5.17 Increase

In the past week, JUPW stock has gone up by 19.84%, with a monthly gain of 84.85% and a quarterly surge of 34.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.56% for Jupiter Wellness Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.20% for JUPW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JUPW is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is $3.30, The public float for JUPW is 15.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On July 26, 2023, JUPW’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

JUPW) stock’s latest price update

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JUPW Trading at 51.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares surge +84.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4720. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw -20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Jupiter Wellness Inc., purchase 64,060 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 122,000 shares at $57,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -245.66. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -118.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.