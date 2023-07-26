Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is above average at 31.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is $58.00, which is -$4.36 below the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRM on July 26, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 62.15, however, the company has experienced a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has risen by 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.01% and a quarterly rise of 14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Iron Mountain Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.45% for IRM’s stock, with a 16.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

IRM Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.23. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 24.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $58.89 back on Jul 14. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $618,757 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 10,507 shares at $59.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $624,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 98.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.