Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) has surged by 9.96 when compared to previous closing price of 130.95, but the company has seen a 5.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/22 that Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) Right Now?

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by analysts is $170.50, which is $25.51 above the current market price. The public float for IPAR is 18.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of IPAR was 127.26K shares.

IPAR’s Market Performance

IPAR stock saw an increase of 5.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.46% and a quarterly increase of -8.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.79% for IPAR stock, with a simple moving average of 21.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPAR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IPAR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IPAR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $102 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

IPAR Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPAR rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.06. In addition, Inter Parfums Inc. saw 49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPAR starting from Gabai-Pinsky Veronique, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.73 back on Jun 21. After this action, Gabai-Pinsky Veronique now owns 0 shares of Inter Parfums Inc., valued at $139,735 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Gilbert, the Director of Inter Parfums Inc., sale 500 shares at $137.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Harrison Gilbert is holding 250 shares at $68,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.59 for the present operating margin

+63.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inter Parfums Inc. stands at +11.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.84. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 15.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.