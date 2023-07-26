IN8bio Inc. (INAB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INAB is -0.13.

The average price predicted by analysts for INAB is $11.33, which is $9.88 above the current price. The public float for INAB is 22.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INAB on July 26, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

The stock of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) has decreased by -8.81 when compared to last closing price of 1.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INAB’s Market Performance

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has experienced a -6.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.68% drop in the past month, and a -51.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for INAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.07% for INAB’s stock, with a -24.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at -33.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6335. In addition, IN8bio Inc. saw -37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from FAIRBAIRN EMILY, who purchase 789,473 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 16. After this action, FAIRBAIRN EMILY now owns 4,111,958 shares of IN8bio Inc., valued at $1,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Peter C., the Director of IN8bio Inc., purchase 105,263 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Brandt Peter C. is holding 182,473 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

Equity return is now at value -125.00, with -94.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.