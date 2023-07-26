Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.90 compared to its previous closing price of 1.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HYZN is also noteworthy at 2.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HYZN is $1.00, which is $1.12 above than the current price. The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.04% of that float. The average trading volume of HYZN on July 26, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a 4.44% increase in the past week, with a 110.62% rise in the past month, and a 135.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.67% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.03% for HYZN’s stock, with a 43.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at 115.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +143.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2759. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw 21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -863.82. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.