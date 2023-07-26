HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, HSBC stock has gone up by 1.42%, with a monthly gain of 8.66% and a quarterly surge of 15.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.77% for HSBC Holdings plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSBC is $47.84, which is $6.3 above the current price. The public float for HSBC is 3.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSBC on July 26, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 41.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

HSBC Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 33.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.