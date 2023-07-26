HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s (HOOK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HOOK stock has gone down by -14.83%, with a monthly decline of -13.53% and a quarterly plunge of -14.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.44% for HOOK’s stock, with a -25.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) by analysts is $4.47, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 73.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of HOOK was 1.46M shares.

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has dropped by -10.19 compared to previous close of 0.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -14.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8454. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw -6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Aldag Jorn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jul 11. After this action, Aldag Jorn now owns 71,952 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., valued at $4,142 using the latest closing price.

Aldag Jorn, the Chief Executive Officer of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Aldag Jorn is holding 66,952 shares at $4,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -61.80, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.