HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has surged by 0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 70.06, but the company has seen a -0.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) by analysts is $74.29, which is $12.1 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.94M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stock saw an increase of -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.64% and a quarterly increase of -0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.84. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.