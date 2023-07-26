Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a 6.21% increase in the past week, with a 12.46% gain in the past month, and a 11.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for HAYW’s stock, with a 16.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 25.79x. The 36-month beta value for HAYW is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HAYW is $13.55, which is $0.28 above than the current price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.07% of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on July 26, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has plunge by 2.93relation to previous closing price of 12.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 38.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 34,620 shares at the price of $13.59 back on Jul 12. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 211,862 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $470,631 using the latest closing price.

HOLLERAN KEVIN, the President and CEO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 72,090 shares at $13.44 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that HOLLERAN KEVIN is holding 404,231 shares at $968,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.