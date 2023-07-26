Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GENI is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GENI is $8.40, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for GENI is 116.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for GENI on July 26, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

The stock price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has dropped by -0.60 compared to previous close of 7.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GENI’s Market Performance

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a -0.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 29.62% gain in the past month and a 107.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for GENI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for GENI’s stock, with a 55.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at 23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +31.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 114.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.