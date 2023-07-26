Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.57 in comparison to its previous close of 0.64, however, the company has experienced a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FBIO is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FBIO is $8.61, which is $7.7 above than the current price. The public float for FBIO is 79.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on July 26, 2023 was 712.37K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO stock saw a decrease of 2.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.79% for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for FBIO’s stock, with a -24.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5522. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw -17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 2,395,209 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Feb 10. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,349,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc., purchase 1,197,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 14,752,034 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -114.30. Equity return is now at value -169.10, with -29.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.