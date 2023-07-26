Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by analysts is $86.32, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 70.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FIVN was 1.43M shares.

FIVN) stock’s latest price update

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 84.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

FIVN’s Market Performance

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has experienced a -3.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 36.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for FIVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at 14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.93. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Jul 13. After this action, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY now owns 94,608 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $1,096,249 using the latest closing price.

Burkland Daniel P., the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $82.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Burkland Daniel P. is holding 109,875 shares at $658,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.