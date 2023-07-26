First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 518.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) by analysts is $223.36, which is $24.38 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.37M shares.

FSLR) stock's latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)'s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 197.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.39% gain in the past month and a -4.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for FSLR’s stock, with a 12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSLR Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.81. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Widmar Mark R, who sale 2,160 shares at the price of $210.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Widmar Mark R now owns 84,021 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $453,600 using the latest closing price.

Widmar Mark R, the Chief Executive Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 3,982 shares at $205.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Widmar Mark R is holding 86,181 shares at $816,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.