Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EXAS stock has gone down by -1.97%, with a monthly gain of 3.83% and a quarterly surge of 45.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Exact Sciences Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for EXAS’s stock, with a 50.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by analysts is $104.12, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 178.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.79M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has jumped by 2.48 compared to previous close of 93.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Exact Sciences Stock Gains as ‘Doubts Turn to Exuberance’

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $85 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.18. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 94.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Herriott James, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jul 19. After this action, Herriott James now owns 5,964 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

Zanotti Katherine S, the Director of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 3,027 shares at $90.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Zanotti Katherine S is holding 64,629 shares at $273,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.