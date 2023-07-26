Evaluating the Ups and Downs of AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) Stock

The stock of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has seen a 5.81% increase in the past week, with a 15.92% gain in the past month, and a 35.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for ATRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for ATRC stock, with a simple moving average of 28.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATRC is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATRC is $66.50, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for ATRC is 46.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ATRC on July 26, 2023 was 288.10K shares.

ATRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) has surged by 6.22 when compared to previous closing price of 53.19, but the company has seen a 5.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATRC Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.62. In addition, AtriCure Inc. saw 27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Prange Karen, who sale 713 shares at the price of $47.89 back on Jun 08. After this action, Prange Karen now owns 16,140 shares of AtriCure Inc., valued at $34,146 using the latest closing price.

Dahlquist Karl S., the Chief Legal Officer of AtriCure Inc., sale 1,422 shares at $47.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Dahlquist Karl S. is holding 34,897 shares at $66,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.92 for the present operating margin

+74.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for AtriCure Inc. stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.58. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.49. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.