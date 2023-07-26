Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) Stock

In the past week, AEG stock has gone up by 2.10%, with a monthly gain of 10.29% and a quarterly surge of 19.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Aegon N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for AEG’s stock, with a 11.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEG is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEG is $5.93, which is $0.26 above the current price. The public float for AEG is 1.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on July 26, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 5.32, however, the company has experienced a 2.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.