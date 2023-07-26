Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.13 in relation to its previous close of 116.88. However, the company has experienced a -17.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is above average at 21.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is $128.82, which is $32.57 above the current market price. The public float for EEFT is 46.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EEFT on July 26, 2023 was 282.75K shares.

EEFT’s Market Performance

EEFT’s stock has seen a -17.22% decrease for the week, with a -11.88% drop in the past month and a -8.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Euronet Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.22% for EEFT’s stock, with a -5.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $117 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

EEFT Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT fell by -17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.16. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc. saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from Brown Michael J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $120.69 back on May 22. After this action, Brown Michael J now owns 1,487,361 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc., valued at $6,034,565 using the latest closing price.

Fountas Nikos, the CEO, EFT EMEA Division of Euronet Worldwide Inc., sale 4,280 shares at $103.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Fountas Nikos is holding 31,529 shares at $441,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.47 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc. stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.65. Total debt to assets is 32.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.