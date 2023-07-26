EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EH is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EH is $150.54, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for EH is 40.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.68% of that float. The average trading volume of EH on July 26, 2023 was 873.25K shares.

EH stock's latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.95 in relation to its previous close of 17.09. However, the company has experienced a -2.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EH’s Market Performance

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen a -2.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 47.03% gain in the past month and a 74.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for EH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.08% for EH’s stock, with a 85.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

EH Trading at 36.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +46.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +330.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 119.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -740.62. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -69.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.