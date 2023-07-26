Edison International (EIX) Stock Showcases 3.51% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a 4.35% increase in the past week, with a 6.83% gain in the past month, and a -1.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for EIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for EIX’s stock, with a 8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is 33.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EIX is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for EIX is 382.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On July 26, 2023, EIX’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

EIX) stock’s latest price update

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 72.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

EIX Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.12. In addition, Edison International saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Murphy J Andrew, who sale 22,471 shares at the price of $72.03 back on Apr 05. After this action, Murphy J Andrew now owns 12,989 shares of Edison International, valued at $1,618,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edison International (EIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.