East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 6.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.41.

The public float for EWBC is 140.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On July 26, 2023, EWBC’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 58.79, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has experienced a -3.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.43% rise in the past month, and a 8.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for EWBC’s stock, with a -6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.08. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Alvarez Manuel Pham, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $43.60 back on May 11. After this action, Alvarez Manuel Pham now owns 4,445 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $54,505 using the latest closing price.

Kay Sabrina, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,840 shares at $43.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kay Sabrina is holding 8,846 shares at $300,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.