DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) has surged by 0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 1.09, but the company has seen a 5.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOYU is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOYU is $8.36, which is $0.32 above the current price. The public float for DOYU is 316.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on July 26, 2023 was 657.31K shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has seen a 5.77% increase in the past week, with a 8.91% rise in the past month, and a 5.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for DOYU stock, with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0640. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -1.06. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.