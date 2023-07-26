Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYCC is $12.67, which is $12.86 above the current price. The public float for CYCC is 12.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYCC on July 26, 2023 was 71.38K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.97 in comparison to its previous close of 0.72, however, the company has experienced a -9.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYCC’s Market Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) has seen a -9.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month and a 0.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for CYCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares surge +8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC fell by -9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6209. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -101.10, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.