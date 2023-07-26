Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has increased by 6.18 when compared to last closing price of 90.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by analysts is $98.93, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for CCK is 119.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CCK was 1.43M shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

The stock of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has seen a 6.81% increase in the past week, with a 12.09% rise in the past month, and a 21.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.28% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of 16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.46. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from MILLER JAMES H, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $84.86 back on May 05. After this action, MILLER JAMES H now owns 19,801 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $789,154 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the VP & Corp Controller of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $93.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding 4,894 shares at $46,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.