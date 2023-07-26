Cronos Group Inc. (CRON): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is $2.56, The public float for CRON is 199.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRON on July 26, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

The stock of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

CRON’s Market Performance

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has seen a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.15% decline in the past month and a 3.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for CRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for CRON’s stock, with a -20.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9295. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 30. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,402,304 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $65,074 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,376,054 shares at $179,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.23 for the present operating margin

+6.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -183.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.