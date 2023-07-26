CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has soared by 0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 191.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $205.43, which is $18.21 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on July 26, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stock saw an increase of 2.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.26% and a quarterly increase of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for CME Group Inc. (CME). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.77% for CME’s stock, with a 6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.89. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 309 shares at the price of $179.77 back on Jun 27. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 251,183 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $55,523 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 14 shares at $179.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,239 shares at $2,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CME Group Inc. (CME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.