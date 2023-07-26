Cingulate Inc. (CING) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has seen a -21.91% decrease in the past week, with a -34.16% drop in the past month, and a -44.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.04% for CING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.36% for CING’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CING is at -0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CING is $6.83, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 7.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CING on July 26, 2023 was 371.59K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)’s stock price has dropped by -16.56 in relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CING Trading at -33.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -32.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING fell by -21.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8352. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw -39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Callahan Jennifer L., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on May 15. After this action, Callahan Jennifer L. now owns 40,508 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $2,020 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Jennifer L., the Corporate Controller of Cingulate Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Callahan Jennifer L. is holding 38,508 shares at $4,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -139.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc. (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.