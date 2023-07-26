Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has gone up by 3.17% for the week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month and a 4.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for CHKP’s stock, with a 4.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is 19.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is $134.75, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 92.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% of that float. On July 26, 2023, CHKP’s average trading volume was 982.76K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has increased by 2.05 when compared to last closing price of 128.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.07. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.