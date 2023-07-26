Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) by analysts is $7.08, which is -$0.72 below the current market price. The public float for CNTA is 84.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CNTA was 143.54K shares.

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTA’s Market Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has experienced a -7.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.18% rise in the past month, and a 49.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.76% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for CNTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 67.56% for the last 200 days.

CNTA Trading at 26.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 130.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 01. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 783,066 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Bush Tia L, the Chief Quality Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 8,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bush Tia L is holding 0 shares at $35,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.