CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is above average at 28.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is $77.41, which is -$1.01 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMX on July 26, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.37 in comparison to its previous close of 83.79, however, the company has experienced a -4.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/23/23 that CarMax Sees Sales Declines Ease as It Works to Lower Prices

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has fallen by -4.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly rise of 18.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for KMX’s stock, with a 18.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KMX Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.41. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 7,783 shares at the price of $85.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $663,501 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of CarMax Inc., sale 67,345 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lyski James is holding 21,786 shares at $5,675,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.