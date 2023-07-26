Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.48 in comparison to its previous close of 18.52, however, the company has experienced a -8.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/07/23 that Bumble Stock Has Broken Hearts, but the Business Is Thriving

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMBL is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is $24.46, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 128.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On July 26, 2023, BMBL’s average trading volume was 2.58M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL stock saw an increase of -8.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.12% and a quarterly increase of 2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Bumble Inc. (BMBL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for BMBL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.03% for the last 200 days.

BMBL Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.22. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sale 12,096 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 10. After this action, Bromberg Matthew S now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $207,654 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.53.

Based on Bumble Inc. (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.