Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNRG is -0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BNRG is 5.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNRG on July 26, 2023 was 47.47K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNRG) stock’s latest price update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)’s stock price has soared by 8.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNRG’s Market Performance

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has experienced a 3.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.85% drop in the past month, and a -15.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for BNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for BNRG’s stock, with a -39.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNRG Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9276. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-723.36 for the present operating margin

-94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at -728.09. The total capital return value is set at -113.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.61.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 297.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.86. Total debt to assets is 64.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.