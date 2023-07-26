Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BORR stock has gone up by 6.67%, with a monthly gain of 30.82% and a quarterly surge of 16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Borr Drilling Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.57% for BORR’s stock, with a 35.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BORR is at 2.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BORR is $9.38, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 170.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.38% of that float. The average trading volume for BORR on July 26, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

BORR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) has surged by 4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 8.00, but the company has seen a 6.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BORR Trading at 14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 67.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.