BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 60.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) is $12.50, which is $10.07 above the current market price. The public float for BRTX is 2.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRTX on July 26, 2023 was 69.89K shares.

BRTX) stock’s latest price update

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.65 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRTX’s Market Performance

BRTX’s stock has fallen by -21.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -57.52% and a quarterly drop of -38.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.36% for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.84% for BRTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.20% for the last 200 days.

BRTX Trading at -49.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares sank -62.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRTX fell by -21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. saw -11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRTX starting from ALSTODT LANCE, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Jul 25. After this action, ALSTODT LANCE now owns 184,418 shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., valued at $10,248 using the latest closing price.

Silva Francisco, the VP of Research and Development of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., purchase 747 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Silva Francisco is holding 159,690 shares at $2,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15838.08 for the present operating margin

-134.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stands at -15438.04. Equity return is now at value -119.40, with -114.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.