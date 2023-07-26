Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has increased by 11.17 compared to its previous closing price of 13.15. However, the company has seen a 14.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that Banc of California Agrees to Buy PacWest as Regional Lenders Seek Strength Together

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BANC is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BANC is $15.90, which is $1.3 above the current price. The public float for BANC is 54.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on July 26, 2023 was 552.98K shares.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC stock saw an increase of 14.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.27% and a quarterly increase of 22.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Banc of California Inc. (BANC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.32% for BANC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

BANC Trading at 24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +24.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Banc of California Inc. saw -8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Rice Joseph J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rice Joseph J now owns 9,500 shares of Banc of California Inc., valued at $84,375 using the latest closing price.

SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the Director of Banc of California Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D is holding 81,008 shares at $35,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc. stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc. (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.