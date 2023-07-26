Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXSM is $112.96, which is $37.3 above the current price. The public float for AXSM is 38.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXSM on July 26, 2023 was 890.41K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has soared by 3.87 in relation to previous closing price of 73.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXSM’s Market Performance

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has experienced a 2.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.06% drop in the past month, and a 6.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for AXSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for AXSM’s stock, with a 12.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.58. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-351.74 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stands at -373.99. The total capital return value is set at -130.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.37. Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -51.20 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 86.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.36. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.