Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 177.61. However, the company has seen a -1.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/08/23 that Most S&P 500 Stocks Are Lower Thursday

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AVY is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVY is $198.45, which is $24.64 above the current market price. The public float for AVY is 80.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for AVY on July 26, 2023 was 598.44K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has seen a -1.51% decrease in the past week, with a 4.06% rise in the past month, and a -2.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for AVY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for AVY’s stock, with a -1.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $205 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

AVY Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.23. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from STEWART JULIA A, who sale 930 shares at the price of $172.99 back on May 02. After this action, STEWART JULIA A now owns 15,962 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $160,876 using the latest closing price.

Lopez Andres Alberto, the Director of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 5,800 shares at $182.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lopez Andres Alberto is holding 1,315 shares at $1,055,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 20.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.95. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 160.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.59. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.