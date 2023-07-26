Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) by analysts is $419.50, The public float for AULT is 1.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.26% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AULT was 589.75K shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.30relation to previous closing price of 3.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -48.80% decline in the past month and a -81.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.42% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.76% for AULT’s stock, with a -83.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AULT Trading at -50.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -49.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -86.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 91,711 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Jul 18. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 333,325 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $390,680 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 55,289 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 241,614 shares at $230,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -79.40, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.