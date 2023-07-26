Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUUD is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is $1.50, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 17.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On July 26, 2023, AUUD’s average trading volume was 3.34M shares.

AUUD) stock’s latest price update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)’s stock price has soared by 6.38 in relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD’s stock has risen by 7.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly drop of -3.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Auddia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for AUUD’s stock, with a -51.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4063. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -56.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -173.20, with -130.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.