Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) by analysts is $190.14, which is $9.56 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 151.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TEAM was 2.09M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 177.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

TEAM’s Market Performance

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a -6.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.32% gain in the past month and a 23.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for TEAM’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $150 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.33. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $173.63 back on Jul 24. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 395,568 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,430,915 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $173.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 395,568 shares at $1,430,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.98. Equity return is now at value -108.40, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 391.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.66. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.