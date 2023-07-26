Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 12.82x. The 36-month beta value for HIG is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIG is $84.83, which is $10.24 above than the current price. The public float for HIG is 309.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on July 26, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 74.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has risen by 2.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.73% and a quarterly rise of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for HIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.56. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $71.72 back on Jul 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 2,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,098 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 2,836 shares at $23,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.