Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

The 36-month beta value for TMPO is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMPO is $5.00, which is $1.74 above than the current price. The public float for TMPO is 23.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on July 26, 2023 was 697.18K shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMPO’s Market Performance

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen a -17.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.21% decline in the past month and a -67.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.36% for TMPO’s stock, with a -90.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -22.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares sank -31.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3438. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -66.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 158.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.