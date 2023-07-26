Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN)

The 36-month beta value for PMN is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PMN is $26.00, The public float for PMN is 7.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of PMN on July 26, 2023 was 284.70K shares.

PMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) has dropped by -19.53 compared to previous close of 4.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -31.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PMN’s Market Performance

PMN’s stock has fallen by -31.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.25% and a quarterly drop of -32.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.37% for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.74% for PMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.68% for the last 200 days.

PMN Trading at -28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares sank -18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMN fell by -31.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. saw -20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMN

The total capital return value is set at -593.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -458.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.