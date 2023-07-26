Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is above average at 45.89x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXT is $43.87, which is $4.92 above than the current price. The public float for NXT is 41.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on July 26, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has decreased by -2.18 when compared to last closing price of 39.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NXT’s Market Performance

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has experienced a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month, and a 11.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.01% for NXT’s stock, with a 9.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXT Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -2.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.57. In addition, Nextracker Inc. saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 2,518,438 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,760,752 shares of Nextracker Inc., valued at $88,935,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc. stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 141.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.