Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is above average at 13.90x. The 36-month beta value for COOP is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COOP is $56.83, which is -$0.45 below than the current price. The public float for COOP is 65.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume of COOP on July 26, 2023 was 620.46K shares.

The stock price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) has jumped by 5.94 compared to previous close of 54.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COOP’s Market Performance

COOP’s stock has risen by 6.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.90% and a quarterly rise of 28.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.66% for COOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.36% for the last 200 days.

COOP Trading at 16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.11. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 42.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $50.22 back on Jun 28. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 559,821 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $1,054,620 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $46.38 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 582,871 shares at $973,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.