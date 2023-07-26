Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) is above average at 4.16x. The 36-month beta value for MFIN is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MFIN is $10.00, which is $0.72 above than the current price. The public float for MFIN is 18.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. The average trading volume of MFIN on July 26, 2023 was 50.61K shares.

MFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) has jumped by 6.42 compared to previous close of 8.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MFIN’s Market Performance

MFIN’s stock has risen by 8.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.29% and a quarterly rise of 34.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Medallion Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.93% for MFIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.60% for the last 200 days.

MFIN Trading at 19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFIN rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Medallion Financial Corp. saw 22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.66 for the present operating margin

+84.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medallion Financial Corp. stands at +21.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 608.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.89. Total debt to assets is 81.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 438.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.